5922 E Norwood St

Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome near Recker and McDowell in Mesa. Great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, the kitchen has all appliances, granite countertops, updated cabinets, Full-size washer and dryer inside unit. The living room has a sliding glass door that leads to the private yard with a covered patio and nice grass landscape. Detached 2.5 car garage has built-in cabinets and is oversized. Resort-style community pool and park with playground right around the corner. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more. $55 application fee, rent $1295, security deposit $1295, pets on approval basis with an additional $150 pet deposit. $150 one time set up fee. Call or text TERESA 602-999-6890 or request a showing online.