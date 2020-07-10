All apartments in Mesa
5922 E Norwood St
Last updated October 1 2019 at 5:34 PM

5922 E Norwood St

5922 East Norwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5922 East Norwood Street, Mesa, AZ 85215
The Wells

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome near Recker and McDowell in Mesa. Great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, the kitchen has all appliances, granite countertops, updated cabinets, Full-size washer and dryer inside unit. The living room has a sliding glass door that leads to the private yard with a covered patio and nice grass landscape. Detached 2.5 car garage has built-in cabinets and is oversized. Resort-style community pool and park with playground right around the corner. Great location near bus-line, schools, shopping, and more. $55 application fee, rent $1295, security deposit $1295, pets on approval basis with an additional $150 pet deposit. $150 one time set up fee. Call or text TERESA 602-999-6890 or request a showing online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 E Norwood St have any available units?
5922 E Norwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 E Norwood St have?
Some of 5922 E Norwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 E Norwood St currently offering any rent specials?
5922 E Norwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 E Norwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5922 E Norwood St is pet friendly.
Does 5922 E Norwood St offer parking?
Yes, 5922 E Norwood St offers parking.
Does 5922 E Norwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5922 E Norwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 E Norwood St have a pool?
Yes, 5922 E Norwood St has a pool.
Does 5922 E Norwood St have accessible units?
No, 5922 E Norwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 E Norwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5922 E Norwood St does not have units with dishwashers.

