5761 E Grove Cir

outdoor entertaining is a breeze at this single-story home on a cul-de-sac lot with a covered patio, a pool, and an outdoor bar and fireplace in the backyard! Upon entering, you'll see vaulted ceilings and an open concept layout that allows you to move easily through the common areas. The kitchen features a pantry, a stone backsplash, and a breakfast bar. The adjacent dining area has access to the back through french doors. Step into the Master suite to find a walk-in closet, bay windows, dualvanities, a step in shower, and a private toilet room. Perks include a den and an indoor laundry with a sink. The home is near the cinema/dining/shopping options at Superstition Springs Center, a Walmart Supercenter, parks, golf courses, and US-60. Great location for students or teachers looking for spots close to A.T. still University, and dental academy. Great location for engineers that are looking for a short stay close to Boweing or just to get away for the weekend and enjoy life.