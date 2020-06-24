All apartments in Mesa
5761 E Grove Cir
5761 E Grove Cir

5761 East Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5761 East Grove Circle, Mesa, AZ 85206
Stonegate Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
outdoor entertaining is a breeze at this single-story home on a cul-de-sac lot with a covered patio, a pool, and an outdoor bar and fireplace in the backyard! Upon entering, you'll see vaulted ceilings and an open concept layout that allows you to move easily through the common areas. The kitchen features a pantry, a stone backsplash, and a breakfast bar. The adjacent dining area has access to the back through french doors. Step into the Master suite to find a walk-in closet, bay windows, dualvanities, a step in shower, and a private toilet room. Perks include a den and an indoor laundry with a sink. The home is near the cinema/dining/shopping options at Superstition Springs Center, a Walmart Supercenter, parks, golf courses, and US-60. Great location for students or teachers looking for spots close to A.T. still University, and dental academy. Great location for engineers that are looking for a short stay close to Boweing or just to get away for the weekend and enjoy life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5761 E Grove Cir have any available units?
5761 E Grove Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5761 E Grove Cir have?
Some of 5761 E Grove Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5761 E Grove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5761 E Grove Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5761 E Grove Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5761 E Grove Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5761 E Grove Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5761 E Grove Cir offers parking.
Does 5761 E Grove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5761 E Grove Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5761 E Grove Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5761 E Grove Cir has a pool.
Does 5761 E Grove Cir have accessible units?
No, 5761 E Grove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5761 E Grove Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5761 E Grove Cir has units with dishwashers.
