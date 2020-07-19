All apartments in Mesa
552 S PALO VERDE Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

552 S PALO VERDE Way

552 South Palo Verde Way · No Longer Available
Location

552 South Palo Verde Way, Mesa, AZ 85208
Fountain of the Sun

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
yoga
Lovely Home In Cul De Sac at the Heart of Excellent, Gated, Fountain Of The Sun 55+ Community with Swimming Pool, Lakes, Billiards, Card Room, Country Club, Even Its Own Post Office! Lots of Planned Activities Like Pickle Ball, Yoga, Arts & Crafts. Enjoy Split Bedroom Floor Plan with Arcadia Doors in Great Room that Open To Covered Patio On Golf Course by Lake. Kitchen Features Roll-Out Drawers & Shelves, Spacious Master Has Arcadia Door Views of Golf Course, Walk-In Closet, Built-In Vanity, Walk-In Shower. 2 Car Garage is Extra Wide & Deep with Loads of Cabinets & Shelves! Washer & Dryer provided if desired. Please Note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 4%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 S PALO VERDE Way have any available units?
552 S PALO VERDE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 S PALO VERDE Way have?
Some of 552 S PALO VERDE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 S PALO VERDE Way currently offering any rent specials?
552 S PALO VERDE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 S PALO VERDE Way pet-friendly?
No, 552 S PALO VERDE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 552 S PALO VERDE Way offer parking?
Yes, 552 S PALO VERDE Way offers parking.
Does 552 S PALO VERDE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 S PALO VERDE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 S PALO VERDE Way have a pool?
Yes, 552 S PALO VERDE Way has a pool.
Does 552 S PALO VERDE Way have accessible units?
No, 552 S PALO VERDE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 552 S PALO VERDE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 S PALO VERDE Way has units with dishwashers.
