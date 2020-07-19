552 S PALO VERDE Way

Amenities

Lovely Home In Cul De Sac at the Heart of Excellent, Gated, Fountain Of The Sun 55+ Community with Swimming Pool, Lakes, Billiards, Card Room, Country Club, Even Its Own Post Office! Lots of Planned Activities Like Pickle Ball, Yoga, Arts & Crafts. Enjoy Split Bedroom Floor Plan with Arcadia Doors in Great Room that Open To Covered Patio On Golf Course by Lake. Kitchen Features Roll-Out Drawers & Shelves, Spacious Master Has Arcadia Door Views of Golf Course, Walk-In Closet, Built-In Vanity, Walk-In Shower. 2 Car Garage is Extra Wide & Deep with Loads of Cabinets & Shelves! Washer & Dryer provided if desired. Please Note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 4%