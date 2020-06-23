All apartments in Mesa
540 North May

540 North May · (480) 568-2666
Location

540 North May, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 3097 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
This 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, inside laundry, split floor plan, has an open design, dining area, great kitchen and plenty of storage, extra large balcony so you can enjoy your time, close to tennis courts, community pool, beautiful community with grass landscaping and future trees, Seconds from the Cub's Riverview Sports Complex, minutes to ASU,Tempe Marketplace, dining, entertainment, airport, Old town Scottsdale and freeways. Welcome home!!!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 North May have any available units?
540 North May has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 North May have?
Some of 540 North May's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 North May currently offering any rent specials?
540 North May is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 North May pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 North May is pet friendly.
Does 540 North May offer parking?
No, 540 North May does not offer parking.
Does 540 North May have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 North May does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 North May have a pool?
Yes, 540 North May has a pool.
Does 540 North May have accessible units?
No, 540 North May does not have accessible units.
Does 540 North May have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 North May does not have units with dishwashers.
