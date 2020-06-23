540 North May

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

This 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, inside laundry, split floor plan, has an open design, dining area, great kitchen and plenty of storage, extra large balcony so you can enjoy your time, close to tennis courts, community pool, beautiful community with grass landscaping and future trees, Seconds from the Cub's Riverview Sports Complex, minutes to ASU,Tempe Marketplace, dining, entertainment, airport, Old town Scottsdale and freeways. Welcome home!!!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.