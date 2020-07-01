All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:01 PM

5230 East Brown Road

5230 East Brown Road · No Longer Available
Location

5230 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhome in Alta Mesa with open floor plan, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-in closet, tile floors, carpet in bedrooms. Covered patio opens to private common area. Security doors on front and back.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 4/15/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 East Brown Road have any available units?
5230 East Brown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 East Brown Road have?
Some of 5230 East Brown Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 East Brown Road currently offering any rent specials?
5230 East Brown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 East Brown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5230 East Brown Road is pet friendly.
Does 5230 East Brown Road offer parking?
No, 5230 East Brown Road does not offer parking.
Does 5230 East Brown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 East Brown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 East Brown Road have a pool?
No, 5230 East Brown Road does not have a pool.
Does 5230 East Brown Road have accessible units?
No, 5230 East Brown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 East Brown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5230 East Brown Road does not have units with dishwashers.

