5230 East Brown Road

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Townhome in Alta Mesa with open floor plan, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-in closet, tile floors, carpet in bedrooms. Covered patio opens to private common area. Security doors on front and back.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 4/15/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.