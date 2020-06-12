5136 E Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

This Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in North Mesa at Higley and Brown in Northpointe II. With 849 s. ft of living space this home offers new flooring, no carpet, ceiling fans and all appliances included in the rental rate. Large family room and dining room, galley style kitchen and 2 master bedrooms. Single story unit, well kept grounds, community pool and park. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Sorry no pets allowed. $1199 refundable deposit + $400 non-refundable deposit required.