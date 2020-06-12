All apartments in Mesa
5136 E Evergreen
5136 E Evergreen

5136 East Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

5136 East Evergreen Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in North Mesa at Higley and Brown in Northpointe II. With 849 s. ft of living space this home offers new flooring, no carpet, ceiling fans and all appliances included in the rental rate. Large family room and dining room, galley style kitchen and 2 master bedrooms. Single story unit, well kept grounds, community pool and park. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Sorry no pets allowed. $1199 refundable deposit + $400 non-refundable deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 E Evergreen have any available units?
5136 E Evergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 E Evergreen have?
Some of 5136 E Evergreen's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 E Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
5136 E Evergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 E Evergreen pet-friendly?
No, 5136 E Evergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5136 E Evergreen offer parking?
No, 5136 E Evergreen does not offer parking.
Does 5136 E Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5136 E Evergreen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 E Evergreen have a pool?
Yes, 5136 E Evergreen has a pool.
Does 5136 E Evergreen have accessible units?
No, 5136 E Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 E Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 E Evergreen has units with dishwashers.
