All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 5056 East Enid Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5056 East Enid Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:59 AM

5056 East Enid Avenue

5056 East Enid Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5056 East Enid Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Sunland Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
**55+ Community!**Beautiful home with upgrades that include: GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CABINETS! 2 bedrooms plus den/office & covered patio overlooking the huge low maintenance backyard. Cozy fireplace & block construction for lower utility costs. Garage with built-in cabinets epoxy floor & don't miss the large extra storage room in the garage! Close to great food and entertainment in a great community! **55+ Community!**

Pets: Will be considered - 1 dog under 65 pounds, no cats, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
Minimum 600 credit score

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5056 East Enid Avenue have any available units?
5056 East Enid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5056 East Enid Avenue have?
Some of 5056 East Enid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5056 East Enid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5056 East Enid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5056 East Enid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5056 East Enid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5056 East Enid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5056 East Enid Avenue offers parking.
Does 5056 East Enid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5056 East Enid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5056 East Enid Avenue have a pool?
No, 5056 East Enid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5056 East Enid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5056 East Enid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5056 East Enid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5056 East Enid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College