Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

5053 S Turbine --

5053 South Turbine · No Longer Available
Location

5053 South Turbine, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
community garden
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful Pinnacle West home with views of Superstition Mt. and The Great Park. This unique home has elegant luxury upgrades throughout including upgraded appliances. An oversized 2 car garage with storage included. A gorgeous 700 sq foot side yard with pavers, beautiful planters, and artificial turf expands the living area. Eastmark is an amazing little city with its own diner, splash pad, rec room, and a community garden coming soon. This home is BEAUTIFULLY upgraded and is perfect for your pickiest client. Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 S Turbine -- have any available units?
5053 S Turbine -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5053 S Turbine -- have?
Some of 5053 S Turbine --'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 S Turbine -- currently offering any rent specials?
5053 S Turbine -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 S Turbine -- pet-friendly?
No, 5053 S Turbine -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5053 S Turbine -- offer parking?
Yes, 5053 S Turbine -- offers parking.
Does 5053 S Turbine -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5053 S Turbine -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 S Turbine -- have a pool?
No, 5053 S Turbine -- does not have a pool.
Does 5053 S Turbine -- have accessible units?
No, 5053 S Turbine -- does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 S Turbine -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 S Turbine -- has units with dishwashers.

