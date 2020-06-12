5028 South Brice

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ready for Immediate Move In! Gorgeous newer home in east Mesa--Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, bus route, and great freeway access. Located in Mesa's 85207 at Ray and the Red Mountain 202. This rare find of a home is a single story with stucco walls and a tile roof on a nice lot. The home has a kitchen, dining room, family room, breakfast bar, laundry room, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and tile in all the main living spaces. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bath with gorgeous tile shower. No pets. No section 8.



$60 non-refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $400 refundable cleaning deposit. $1899 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; No pets; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.