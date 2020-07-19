All apartments in Mesa
4912 S Charger

4912 S Charger · No Longer Available
Location

4912 S Charger, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
pool
garage
guest suite
NEW NEW NEW! Come enjoy the beautiful Eastmark community with this brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with many upgrades. Home includes all appliances, modern kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and subway backsplash. The open floorpan offers great space, with comfortable sized bedrooms in both master and guest suite. The Eastmark community has plenty to offer, including a year round community pool, game room, parks, lake and basketball courts. (ZILLOW MAP IS NOT ACCURATE, Home is located in Inspiran Park in Eastmark)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 S Charger have any available units?
4912 S Charger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 S Charger have?
Some of 4912 S Charger's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 S Charger currently offering any rent specials?
4912 S Charger is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 S Charger pet-friendly?
No, 4912 S Charger is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4912 S Charger offer parking?
Yes, 4912 S Charger offers parking.
Does 4912 S Charger have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4912 S Charger offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 S Charger have a pool?
Yes, 4912 S Charger has a pool.
Does 4912 S Charger have accessible units?
No, 4912 S Charger does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 S Charger have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 S Charger has units with dishwashers.
