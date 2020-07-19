4912 S Charger

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room pool garage guest suite

NEW NEW NEW! Come enjoy the beautiful Eastmark community with this brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with many upgrades. Home includes all appliances, modern kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and subway backsplash. The open floorpan offers great space, with comfortable sized bedrooms in both master and guest suite. The Eastmark community has plenty to offer, including a year round community pool, game room, parks, lake and basketball courts. (ZILLOW MAP IS NOT ACCURATE, Home is located in Inspiran Park in Eastmark)