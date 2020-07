Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now available - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story rental home is now available. Home comes with all kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer! Great features like a big backyard with a shed and RV gate, large pantry and a wood burning fireplace. This home will not last long on the market.



2% monthly rental tax

2% monthly admin fee

$1600 security deposit

$300 cleaning fee

$250 each pet fee



(RLNE5626625)