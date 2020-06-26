Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool pool table putting green garage

This is by far the coolest Home on the Market! (not Section 8 approved) 3 bedrooms plus a 4th bedroom with laundry hookups, 3 baths, enter into your Retro 70's Living Room with Fireplace, step up into your eat in kitchen, master bedroom + bath, 2nd bedroom and hallway bath. Enter through your double doors in to your loggia with 2 ceiling fans, putting green and take a trip around the corner to your super cool Pool! The downstairs offers a HUGE family room with Pool Table included, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. 2 car attached garage w/hydraulic lift built in + extra storage...too many things to list. This is a MUST SEE. RENT INCLUDES POOL SERVICE & LANDSCAPING. $1750.00/mo rent + 4% tax; $1750 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee; Requirements 600+ credit scores, income must be 3x's monthly rent; good rental history. SORRY NO PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS. Schedule your showing today: https://showmojo.com/l/89656d9079/453-s-barkley-mesa-az-85204