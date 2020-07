Amenities

2 bedroom single level townhome - Unit is a 2 bedroom 2 bath. single level home. New flooring has been installed and some new appliances as well as doors and blinds. Private yard. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Minimum 14 month lease. $45 app fee, $150 admin fee. Take a look at our website for fees and qualifications. www.caballeroaz.com

Properties must be taken within 2 weeks. Tenant is responsible for $50 of service calls. Leasing Phone Number: 480-892-1802.



