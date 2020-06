Amenities

air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities

Nice 2 Bed 2 Bath Home in Central Mesa. This house has a nice irrigate lot with a fully fenced yard. There is a storage building in the backyard. It has a nice sized kitchen and family room and good sized bedrooms and has central A/C and heat. It is close to downtown Mesa and also the 60 freeway for an easy commute to Gilbert, Chandler, Tempe, Scottsdale, or Phoenix.