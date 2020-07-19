4247 North Starry Pass

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location! This beautiful floor plan offers 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms with master bedroom split, vaulted ceilings, plantation style shutters enhance the windows, neutral colored 16' tile and carpet. No neighbors behind offering beautiful views of the surrounding landscape.



Available 12/10/18



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1095

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

No Pets

3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 12/10/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

