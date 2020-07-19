All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4247 North Starry Pass

4247 North Starry Pass · No Longer Available
Location

4247 North Starry Pass, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location! This beautiful floor plan offers 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms with master bedroom split, vaulted ceilings, plantation style shutters enhance the windows, neutral colored 16' tile and carpet. No neighbors behind offering beautiful views of the surrounding landscape.

Available 12/10/18

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1095
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No Pets
3.95% monthly Municipal Tax/Admin Fee

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 12/10/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 North Starry Pass have any available units?
4247 North Starry Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4247 North Starry Pass currently offering any rent specials?
4247 North Starry Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 North Starry Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 4247 North Starry Pass is pet friendly.
Does 4247 North Starry Pass offer parking?
No, 4247 North Starry Pass does not offer parking.
Does 4247 North Starry Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4247 North Starry Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 North Starry Pass have a pool?
No, 4247 North Starry Pass does not have a pool.
Does 4247 North Starry Pass have accessible units?
No, 4247 North Starry Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 North Starry Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 4247 North Starry Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4247 North Starry Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 4247 North Starry Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
