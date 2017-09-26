Amenities

4213 E. Dolphin Avenue. 2 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Sunland Village 55 and over community! Stove and oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Double garage, easy-care desert landscaping and a community pool! $1,095. Available NOW $35 application fee per adult, $150 admin fee, $100 rent increase for lease term of 6 months to 11 months. $200 additional deposit per pet after approval. No pit bulls. Action Property Management. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.