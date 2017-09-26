All apartments in Mesa
4213 E Dolphin
4213 E Dolphin

4213 East Dolphin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4213 East Dolphin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206
Sunland Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
4213 E. Dolphin Avenue. 2 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Sunland Village 55 and over community! Stove and oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Double garage, easy-care desert landscaping and a community pool! $1,095. Available NOW $35 application fee per adult, $150 admin fee, $100 rent increase for lease term of 6 months to 11 months. $200 additional deposit per pet after approval. No pit bulls. Action Property Management. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

