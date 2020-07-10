4157 N Everest

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Red Mountain Ranch beauty! This property has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Formal living & dining room, large kitchen with eat in area, family room with stone veneer fire place, & 3 car garage with rv gate. The back yard is an entertainers delight with covered patio, built in BBQ, pool with diving board & extra cool decking, large grassy area and lush landscaping. Pool service and landscape service included!



* $35 Application Fee (non-refundable) per person over the age of 18

* Security Deposit (refundable)

* First month's rent. Rent will be prorated if move in is not on 1st day of month

* Any applicable City Sales Tax

* One Time $200 Administrative Fee (non-refundable)



Call for Pet Approval

* If pet is approved there may be an additional Pet Fee or Pet Deposit

* If pet is approved then pet liability insurance may be required, with PropertyAZ added to policy as additional insured

* No vicious dog breeds allowed

Please Note: All of our properties are Non-Smoking homes



Application Process

Each occupant that is 18 years of age or older must completely fill out a PropertyAZ Rental Application. Please click on the button Tenant Application to fill out an online application and pay the application fee. Application will not be processed until the application fee has been paid.



All application fees must be paid when submitting an application.



A non-refundable earnest deposit must be paid to hold any property until lease start date. The earnest deposit becomes part of the security deposit upon move in. The first month's rent, any city sales tax, administrative fee, balance of the security deposit, and any other fees or deposits must be paid in certified funds (cashiers check or money order) prior to move-in.