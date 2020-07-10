All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 19 2019

4157 N Everest

4157 North Everest · No Longer Available
Location

4157 North Everest, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Red Mountain Ranch beauty! This property has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Formal living & dining room, large kitchen with eat in area, family room with stone veneer fire place, & 3 car garage with rv gate. The back yard is an entertainers delight with covered patio, built in BBQ, pool with diving board & extra cool decking, large grassy area and lush landscaping. Pool service and landscape service included!

* $35 Application Fee (non-refundable) per person over the age of 18
* Security Deposit (refundable)
* First month's rent. Rent will be prorated if move in is not on 1st day of month
* Any applicable City Sales Tax
* One Time $200 Administrative Fee (non-refundable)

Call for Pet Approval
* If pet is approved there may be an additional Pet Fee or Pet Deposit
* If pet is approved then pet liability insurance may be required, with PropertyAZ added to policy as additional insured
* No vicious dog breeds allowed
Please Note: All of our properties are Non-Smoking homes

Application Process
Each occupant that is 18 years of age or older must completely fill out a PropertyAZ Rental Application. Please click on the button Tenant Application to fill out an online application and pay the application fee. Application will not be processed until the application fee has been paid.

All application fees must be paid when submitting an application.

A non-refundable earnest deposit must be paid to hold any property until lease start date. The earnest deposit becomes part of the security deposit upon move in. The first month's rent, any city sales tax, administrative fee, balance of the security deposit, and any other fees or deposits must be paid in certified funds (cashiers check or money order) prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 N Everest have any available units?
4157 N Everest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4157 N Everest have?
Some of 4157 N Everest's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4157 N Everest currently offering any rent specials?
4157 N Everest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 N Everest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4157 N Everest is pet friendly.
Does 4157 N Everest offer parking?
Yes, 4157 N Everest offers parking.
Does 4157 N Everest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4157 N Everest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 N Everest have a pool?
Yes, 4157 N Everest has a pool.
Does 4157 N Everest have accessible units?
No, 4157 N Everest does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 N Everest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4157 N Everest has units with dishwashers.

