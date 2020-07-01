4122 E MCLELLAN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Come live in this beautiful custom home in the desirable Highgrove Estates gated community. This home is finished with split stone accents, impressive ceilings, built-ins, granite countertops, tile and new wood floors. Complete with a spacious master bedroom including a walk-in closet, his and her vanities, soaker tub and glass block snail shower. This home includes a den/office, formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen family room, large laundry/mud room attached to the 3 car garage. Outside there is a massive entertaining space complete with a fenced pool, covered patio and plenty of room to run and play. SMALL DOGS ONLY! NO CATS!--