4122 E MCLELLAN Road

Amenities
Come live in this beautiful custom home in the desirable Highgrove Estates gated community. This home is finished with split stone accents, impressive ceilings, built-ins, granite countertops, tile and new wood floors. Complete with a spacious master bedroom including a walk-in closet, his and her vanities, soaker tub and glass block snail shower. This home includes a den/office, formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen family room, large laundry/mud room attached to the 3 car garage. Outside there is a massive entertaining space complete with a fenced pool, covered patio and plenty of room to run and play. SMALL DOGS ONLY! NO CATS!--