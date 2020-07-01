All apartments in Mesa
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4122 E MCLELLAN Road
Last updated February 17 2020 at 10:56 AM

4122 E MCLELLAN Road

4122 East Mclellan Road · No Longer Available
Location

4122 East Mclellan Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
Estate Grove and Valencia Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Come live in this beautiful custom home in the desirable Highgrove Estates gated community. This home is finished with split stone accents, impressive ceilings, built-ins, granite countertops, tile and new wood floors. Complete with a spacious master bedroom including a walk-in closet, his and her vanities, soaker tub and glass block snail shower. This home includes a den/office, formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen family room, large laundry/mud room attached to the 3 car garage. Outside there is a massive entertaining space complete with a fenced pool, covered patio and plenty of room to run and play. SMALL DOGS ONLY! NO CATS!--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 E MCLELLAN Road have any available units?
4122 E MCLELLAN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 E MCLELLAN Road have?
Some of 4122 E MCLELLAN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 E MCLELLAN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4122 E MCLELLAN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 E MCLELLAN Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 E MCLELLAN Road is pet friendly.
Does 4122 E MCLELLAN Road offer parking?
Yes, 4122 E MCLELLAN Road offers parking.
Does 4122 E MCLELLAN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 E MCLELLAN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 E MCLELLAN Road have a pool?
Yes, 4122 E MCLELLAN Road has a pool.
Does 4122 E MCLELLAN Road have accessible units?
No, 4122 E MCLELLAN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 E MCLELLAN Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 E MCLELLAN Road does not have units with dishwashers.

