3740 N LADERA Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Leased through September 2020. Available 10-1-20. Short-Term Furnished Vacation Rental. Las Sendas Echo Canyon Luxury. Gated Golf Course Red Mountain Community with amenities including multiple pools, sport courts, play areas, and miles of biking and walking trails. This fully furnished home has a private pool and spa, putting green, observation deck to enjoy the city lights at night, built-in BBQ, outdoor fireplace, and more. This will be your luxury home away from home. The home sleeps 8 comfortably with a king bed in the master and queen beds in the secondary bedrooms. High-end black stainless appliances, 2 wine refrigerators, and indoor and outdoor entertaining space. Blackout blinds in the master let you sleep-in while the separate exit takes you right to the pool.