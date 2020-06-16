All apartments in Mesa
3740 N LADERA Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

3740 N LADERA Circle

3740 North Ladera Circle · (602) 740-3820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3740 North Ladera Circle, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2226 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Leased through September 2020. Available 10-1-20. Short-Term Furnished Vacation Rental. Las Sendas Echo Canyon Luxury. Gated Golf Course Red Mountain Community with amenities including multiple pools, sport courts, play areas, and miles of biking and walking trails. This fully furnished home has a private pool and spa, putting green, observation deck to enjoy the city lights at night, built-in BBQ, outdoor fireplace, and more. This will be your luxury home away from home. The home sleeps 8 comfortably with a king bed in the master and queen beds in the secondary bedrooms. High-end black stainless appliances, 2 wine refrigerators, and indoor and outdoor entertaining space. Blackout blinds in the master let you sleep-in while the separate exit takes you right to the pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 N LADERA Circle have any available units?
3740 N LADERA Circle has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3740 N LADERA Circle have?
Some of 3740 N LADERA Circle's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 N LADERA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3740 N LADERA Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 N LADERA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3740 N LADERA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3740 N LADERA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3740 N LADERA Circle does offer parking.
Does 3740 N LADERA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3740 N LADERA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 N LADERA Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3740 N LADERA Circle has a pool.
Does 3740 N LADERA Circle have accessible units?
No, 3740 N LADERA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 N LADERA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 N LADERA Circle has units with dishwashers.
