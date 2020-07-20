All apartments in Mesa
3651 N. Sonoran Hills

3651 North Sonoran Hills · No Longer Available
Location

3651 North Sonoran Hills, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3651 N. Sonoran Hills Available 05/01/19 Cobblestone in Las Sendas~POOL! - Located in the desirable Las Sendas Cobblestone. This Tuscan style 2 story home is beautiful! Granite counters, center island and a breakfast bar. All bedrooms are on second level as well as the laundry room. Master suite has a full bathroom with separate tub, shower and double sinks. Large loft/game-room/office/craft room etc. for more room. Covered patio with private pool. 3 car garage. Gate community. Community pool, club house, tennis courts and much more. Small dogs (max 10 lbs) may be allowed with owner approval and fee. No Cats. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3522278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

