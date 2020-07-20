Amenities

3651 N. Sonoran Hills Available 05/01/19 Cobblestone in Las Sendas~POOL! - Located in the desirable Las Sendas Cobblestone. This Tuscan style 2 story home is beautiful! Granite counters, center island and a breakfast bar. All bedrooms are on second level as well as the laundry room. Master suite has a full bathroom with separate tub, shower and double sinks. Large loft/game-room/office/craft room etc. for more room. Covered patio with private pool. 3 car garage. Gate community. Community pool, club house, tennis courts and much more. Small dogs (max 10 lbs) may be allowed with owner approval and fee. No Cats. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.com



(RLNE3522278)