Last updated March 31 2020 at 12:33 PM

3527 North Desert Oasis

3527 North Desert Oasis · No Longer Available
Location

3527 North Desert Oasis, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Las Sendas Rental Opportunity- Available Now!!! Tucked in a Quite, Gated Section of Las Sendas but Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Mature Desert Landscaping with Breathtaking Saguaro in the Front Yard, Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Dining Room/Breakfast Nook off Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Half Bath Downstairs, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,799, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 North Desert Oasis have any available units?
3527 North Desert Oasis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3527 North Desert Oasis have?
Some of 3527 North Desert Oasis's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 North Desert Oasis currently offering any rent specials?
3527 North Desert Oasis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 North Desert Oasis pet-friendly?
Yes, 3527 North Desert Oasis is pet friendly.
Does 3527 North Desert Oasis offer parking?
No, 3527 North Desert Oasis does not offer parking.
Does 3527 North Desert Oasis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3527 North Desert Oasis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 North Desert Oasis have a pool?
No, 3527 North Desert Oasis does not have a pool.
Does 3527 North Desert Oasis have accessible units?
No, 3527 North Desert Oasis does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 North Desert Oasis have units with dishwashers?
No, 3527 North Desert Oasis does not have units with dishwashers.

