3527 North Desert Oasis

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Las Sendas Rental Opportunity- Available Now!!! Tucked in a Quite, Gated Section of Las Sendas but Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Mature Desert Landscaping with Breathtaking Saguaro in the Front Yard, Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Dining Room/Breakfast Nook off Open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Half Bath Downstairs, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,799, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

