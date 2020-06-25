All apartments in Mesa
3455 N Los Alamos

3455 North Los Alamos · No Longer Available
Location

3455 North Los Alamos, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

stainless steel
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
volleyball court
Brand-New (4 Bed/3 Bath) BEAUTIFUL HOME in Gated Community! - Beautiful "newer" Home for Lease. This beautiful home is located in a gated community with easy access to the Red Mountain 202 Loop and the rest of the valley. This gorgeous home offers 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. The 4th bedroom has its own private bath. All stainless appliances are included. The community offers playgrounds, two 1/2 basketball courts and sand volleyball court... There is plenty of outdoor fun for everyone. Rent Includes Monthly Landscaping Service.

Please contact: Kelly Harrell 480-392-3036 / Kelly.RealtyAZ@Gmail.com
APPLICATIONS ONLINE AT: ArizonaEliteProperties.Com

(RLNE2480694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3455 N Los Alamos have any available units?
3455 N Los Alamos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3455 N Los Alamos have?
Some of 3455 N Los Alamos's amenities include stainless steel, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3455 N Los Alamos currently offering any rent specials?
3455 N Los Alamos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3455 N Los Alamos pet-friendly?
No, 3455 N Los Alamos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3455 N Los Alamos offer parking?
No, 3455 N Los Alamos does not offer parking.
Does 3455 N Los Alamos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3455 N Los Alamos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3455 N Los Alamos have a pool?
No, 3455 N Los Alamos does not have a pool.
Does 3455 N Los Alamos have accessible units?
No, 3455 N Los Alamos does not have accessible units.
Does 3455 N Los Alamos have units with dishwashers?
No, 3455 N Los Alamos does not have units with dishwashers.
