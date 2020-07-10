3422 E PUEBLO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spacious home with family room, large dining area, and eat-in kitchen! Large spacious backyard with lots of cement and covered patio. Freshly painted inside and out and tile flooring throughout whole home!! Home is in a nice neighborhood, close to countryside park. Close proximity to US 60, shopping and restaurants. All of this could be yours!!! Applicants will need to submit an application, $65 application fee/adult, drivers license and 2 months pay stubs. Also able to submit applications online.