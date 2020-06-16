All apartments in Mesa
3418 E Riverdale St
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

3418 E Riverdale St

3418 East Riverdale Street · (602) 818-7066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3418 East Riverdale Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 3RD. HOME IS AVAILABLE JUNE 5TH. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Open Den home is located at Thomas and Val Vista in the Gated Subdivision of Lehi Crossing. This Home Features a Split Floor Plan. The Master Bedroom is Good Sized with a Walk in Closet. Master Bath has a Dual Vanity and a Walk in Shower. This Grand Kitchen is Open and Bright with Dark Rich Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, a Large Island and a Pantry. Plank Tile in the Dining Area, Kitchen, Entrance Hallway and Baths. Walk out Back into Your own Quaint Backyard with yard Lighting, Pavers, and an area with Seating around your Astroturf for Easy Care Landscape. Great Location to the 202 Red Mountain Freeway. 5% tax and Administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 E Riverdale St have any available units?
3418 E Riverdale St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 E Riverdale St have?
Some of 3418 E Riverdale St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 E Riverdale St currently offering any rent specials?
3418 E Riverdale St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 E Riverdale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3418 E Riverdale St is pet friendly.
Does 3418 E Riverdale St offer parking?
No, 3418 E Riverdale St does not offer parking.
Does 3418 E Riverdale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 E Riverdale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 E Riverdale St have a pool?
Yes, 3418 E Riverdale St has a pool.
Does 3418 E Riverdale St have accessible units?
No, 3418 E Riverdale St does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 E Riverdale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 E Riverdale St has units with dishwashers.
