3418 E Riverdale St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 3RD. HOME IS AVAILABLE JUNE 5TH. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Open Den home is located at Thomas and Val Vista in the Gated Subdivision of Lehi Crossing. This Home Features a Split Floor Plan. The Master Bedroom is Good Sized with a Walk in Closet. Master Bath has a Dual Vanity and a Walk in Shower. This Grand Kitchen is Open and Bright with Dark Rich Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, a Large Island and a Pantry. Plank Tile in the Dining Area, Kitchen, Entrance Hallway and Baths. Walk out Back into Your own Quaint Backyard with yard Lighting, Pavers, and an area with Seating around your Astroturf for Easy Care Landscape. Great Location to the 202 Red Mountain Freeway. 5% tax and Administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on security deposit