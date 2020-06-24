All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3239 E El Moro Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3239 E El Moro Cir
Last updated April 9 2019 at 5:34 PM

3239 E El Moro Cir

3239 East El Moro Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3239 East El Moro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Countryside Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 bedrooms 2 bath single family, corner lot home, ready for move in. Step down into your formal living room that leads to your open large family room off the eat-in kitchen. Large backyard with covered patio and 2 RV gates. Master has dual closets as well as upgraded bath. Master bedroom has arcadia doors that lead to the backyard Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, water & trash) and upkeep and landscaping of front and back yards. $1495.00/mo rent + 4% tax; $1495.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. $55.00 application fee/per applicant 18 and over. NO PETS. Household income must be 3x's monthly rent; good credit and rental history, no evictions/judgments. Schedule showing: https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property?kv=01EXI ***FOR GPS MUST USE 3239 E El Moro AVE - Google Maps does not recognize the correct address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 E El Moro Cir have any available units?
3239 E El Moro Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3239 E El Moro Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3239 E El Moro Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 E El Moro Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3239 E El Moro Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3239 E El Moro Cir offer parking?
No, 3239 E El Moro Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3239 E El Moro Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 E El Moro Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 E El Moro Cir have a pool?
No, 3239 E El Moro Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3239 E El Moro Cir have accessible units?
No, 3239 E El Moro Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 E El Moro Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3239 E El Moro Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3239 E El Moro Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3239 E El Moro Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College