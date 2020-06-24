3239 E El Moro Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

4 bedrooms 2 bath single family, corner lot home, ready for move in. Step down into your formal living room that leads to your open large family room off the eat-in kitchen. Large backyard with covered patio and 2 RV gates. Master has dual closets as well as upgraded bath. Master bedroom has arcadia doors that lead to the backyard Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, water & trash) and upkeep and landscaping of front and back yards. $1495.00/mo rent + 4% tax; $1495.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee. $55.00 application fee/per applicant 18 and over. NO PETS. Household income must be 3x's monthly rent; good credit and rental history, no evictions/judgments. Schedule showing: https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property?kv=01EXI ***FOR GPS MUST USE 3239 E El Moro AVE - Google Maps does not recognize the correct address.