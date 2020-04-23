All apartments in Mesa
3157 E JEROME Avenue
3157 E JEROME Avenue

3157 East Jerome Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3157 East Jerome Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Vacation Rental available at a nightly rate of $400-700. Please call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have any available units?
3157 E JEROME Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have?
Some of 3157 E JEROME Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3157 E JEROME Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3157 E JEROME Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3157 E JEROME Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3157 E JEROME Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3157 E JEROME Avenue offers parking.
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3157 E JEROME Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3157 E JEROME Avenue has a pool.
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3157 E JEROME Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3157 E JEROME Avenue has units with dishwashers.
