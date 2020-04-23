Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3157 E JEROME Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM
1 of 101
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3157 E JEROME Avenue
3157 East Jerome Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3157 East Jerome Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Vacation Rental available at a nightly rate of $400-700. Please call for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have any available units?
3157 E JEROME Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have?
Some of 3157 E JEROME Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3157 E JEROME Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3157 E JEROME Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3157 E JEROME Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3157 E JEROME Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3157 E JEROME Avenue offers parking.
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3157 E JEROME Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3157 E JEROME Avenue has a pool.
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3157 E JEROME Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3157 E JEROME Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3157 E JEROME Avenue has units with dishwashers.
