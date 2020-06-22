3121 E CICERO Street

Amenities

Spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment-style completely updated property. Newer paint inside and out, newer carpet, new ceiling fans, clean and ready for you to enjoy. Kitchen includes Refrigerator and microwave. Indoor Laundry in the Hallway with Washer and Dryer Included for an additional $25.00 per month. Water, Sewer an Trash are charged at a flat rate of $75.00 per month. No City of Mesa Utility Deposits save you money up-front. Shared back yard and great neighborhood in the highly rated Mountain View High School district. Water/sewer/trash is included. Much cheaper than getting your own account and no expensive deposits! Not available until November 2nd