All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3121 E CICERO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3121 E CICERO Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3121 E CICERO Street

3121 East Cicero Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
The Groves
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3121 East Cicero Street, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment-style completely updated property. Newer paint inside and out, newer carpet, new ceiling fans, clean and ready for you to enjoy. Kitchen includes Refrigerator and microwave. Indoor Laundry in the Hallway with Washer and Dryer Included for an additional $25.00 per month. Water, Sewer an Trash are charged at a flat rate of $75.00 per month. No City of Mesa Utility Deposits save you money up-front. Shared back yard and great neighborhood in the highly rated Mountain View High School district. Water/sewer/trash is included. Much cheaper than getting your own account and no expensive deposits! Not available until November 2nd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 E CICERO Street have any available units?
3121 E CICERO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 E CICERO Street have?
Some of 3121 E CICERO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 E CICERO Street currently offering any rent specials?
3121 E CICERO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 E CICERO Street pet-friendly?
No, 3121 E CICERO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3121 E CICERO Street offer parking?
No, 3121 E CICERO Street does not offer parking.
Does 3121 E CICERO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 E CICERO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 E CICERO Street have a pool?
No, 3121 E CICERO Street does not have a pool.
Does 3121 E CICERO Street have accessible units?
No, 3121 E CICERO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 E CICERO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 E CICERO Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College