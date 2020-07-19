All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3050 South Rogers

3050 South Rogers · No Longer Available
Location

3050 South Rogers, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Gorgeous home with all of the inviting qualities, starts at the entry way into an inviting formal living room. formal dining room, bonus room, & a bright kitchen w/ample counter space. Down the hall to bedroom 2 & 3, & the remodeled hall bathroom w/bowl sink & jetted tub! Enter the master suite w/remodeled master bath & California designed closet. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans & updated fixtures throughout! Fantastic back yard features a huge pool, grassy area, large storage shed, and a pergola covered side yard walk-way! An absolute must see! This house located at 3050 S Rogers in Mesa is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.75%*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 South Rogers have any available units?
3050 South Rogers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 South Rogers have?
Some of 3050 South Rogers's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 South Rogers currently offering any rent specials?
3050 South Rogers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 South Rogers pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 South Rogers is pet friendly.
Does 3050 South Rogers offer parking?
No, 3050 South Rogers does not offer parking.
Does 3050 South Rogers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 South Rogers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 South Rogers have a pool?
Yes, 3050 South Rogers has a pool.
Does 3050 South Rogers have accessible units?
No, 3050 South Rogers does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 South Rogers have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 South Rogers does not have units with dishwashers.
