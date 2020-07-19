3050 South Rogers

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home with all of the inviting qualities, starts at the entry way into an inviting formal living room. formal dining room, bonus room, & a bright kitchen w/ample counter space. Down the hall to bedroom 2 & 3, & the remodeled hall bathroom w/bowl sink & jetted tub! Enter the master suite w/remodeled master bath & California designed closet. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans & updated fixtures throughout! Fantastic back yard features a huge pool, grassy area, large storage shed, and a pergola covered side yard walk-way! An absolute must see! This house located at 3050 S Rogers in Mesa is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.75%*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.