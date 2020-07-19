3050 South Rogers

Amenities
Gorgeous home with all of the inviting qualities, starts at the entry way into an inviting formal living room. formal dining room, bonus room, & a bright kitchen w/ample counter space. Down the hall to bedroom 2 & 3, & the remodeled hall bathroom w/bowl sink & jetted tub! Enter the master suite w/remodeled master bath & California designed closet. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans & updated fixtures throughout! Fantastic back yard features a huge pool, grassy area, large storage shed, and a pergola covered side yard walk-way! An absolute must see! This house located at 3050 S Rogers in Mesa is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.75%*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.