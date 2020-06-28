All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

2944 North Athena

2944 N Athena · No Longer Available
Location

2944 N Athena, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Stunning, upgraded 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Mesa! Gorgeous wood like tile in all the right places and ceiling fans through out. Open floor plan, spacious living area leads to incredible kitchen with white cabinets, gray granite counter tops, black stainless appliances, pantry and large island/ breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Beautiful master bathroom flaunts white subway tiled walk-in shower and separate toilet room. Great laundry room with new front load washer and dryer and lots of storage. Covered back patio with pavers and two car garage. Community offers splash pad, shaded play ground, grass fields and walking paths. Close to airport, ASU, great food and entertainment! Sorry, NO PETS.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 North Athena have any available units?
2944 North Athena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 North Athena have?
Some of 2944 North Athena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 North Athena currently offering any rent specials?
2944 North Athena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 North Athena pet-friendly?
No, 2944 North Athena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2944 North Athena offer parking?
Yes, 2944 North Athena offers parking.
Does 2944 North Athena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2944 North Athena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 North Athena have a pool?
No, 2944 North Athena does not have a pool.
Does 2944 North Athena have accessible units?
No, 2944 North Athena does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 North Athena have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 North Athena does not have units with dishwashers.
