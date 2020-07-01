2929 Broadway Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

This 1200 sq ft ground level PRIVATE PATIO HOME has been recently renovated. It has Zen decor, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large closets, dining table, fully equipped kitchen, RO water, dishwasher, living room, washer & dryer, and a garage. Its fully-furnished. It is a patio home with community grass areas, COMMUNITY pool, spa and BBQs. There are 2 patios, and windows in every room that allow natural light in. Zen decor, private community of patio homes, walking distance to shopping and nearby activities.

No smoking inside. Pets allowed under 40 lbs. $1850 Monthly and a $50 per month pet fee. $500 deposit. ALL EXPENSES INCLUDED IN RENT ( utilities, water, TV, internet, trash ). Move in ready - only need your suitcase!