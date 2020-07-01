All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

2929 Broadway Rd

2929 E Broadway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2929 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
This 1200 sq ft ground level PRIVATE PATIO HOME has been recently renovated. It has Zen decor, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large closets, dining table, fully equipped kitchen, RO water, dishwasher, living room, washer & dryer, and a garage. Its fully-furnished. It is a patio home with community grass areas, COMMUNITY pool, spa and BBQs. There are 2 patios, and windows in every room that allow natural light in. Zen decor, private community of patio homes, walking distance to shopping and nearby activities.
No smoking inside. Pets allowed under 40 lbs. $1850 Monthly and a $50 per month pet fee. $500 deposit. ALL EXPENSES INCLUDED IN RENT ( utilities, water, TV, internet, trash ). Move in ready - only need your suitcase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Broadway Rd have any available units?
2929 Broadway Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Broadway Rd have?
Some of 2929 Broadway Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Broadway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Broadway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Broadway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Broadway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Broadway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Broadway Rd offers parking.
Does 2929 Broadway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 Broadway Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Broadway Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2929 Broadway Rd has a pool.
Does 2929 Broadway Rd have accessible units?
No, 2929 Broadway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Broadway Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Broadway Rd has units with dishwashers.

