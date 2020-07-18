2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Fully Furnished Suite - Fully furnished condo located in Mesa! This property was completely renovated and fully furnished. Flooring in main areas is tile and carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops in the kitchen washer and dryer in unit, fully outfitted kitchen. Both bathrooms recently redone and new tile! The community is well maintained and beautifully landscaped, with a pool and spa, gas grills and exercise facility. The property is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and golf courses



This is units is professionally managed by: Western Vistas Property Management (623) 877-9400



12 Month Lease $1,395.00. Includes - water, sewer, trash



SHORT TERM MONTHLY RATES:

Includes – electric (up to $125.00), cable, internet, wifi, phone, water, sewer, trash



May, June, July, August, Sept $1,600.00

October, November, December $2,000.00

January, February, April $2,500.00

March $3,000.00



TPT # 21219100



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5135885)