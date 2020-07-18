2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218

Amenities
Fully Furnished Suite - Fully furnished condo located in Mesa! This property was completely renovated and fully furnished. Flooring in main areas is tile and carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops in the kitchen washer and dryer in unit, fully outfitted kitchen. Both bathrooms recently redone and new tile! The community is well maintained and beautifully landscaped, with a pool and spa, gas grills and exercise facility. The property is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and golf courses
This is units is professionally managed by: Western Vistas Property Management (623) 877-9400
12 Month Lease $1,395.00. Includes - water, sewer, trash
SHORT TERM MONTHLY RATES:
Includes – electric (up to $125.00), cable, internet, wifi, phone, water, sewer, trash
May, June, July, August, Sept $1,600.00
October, November, December $2,000.00
January, February, April $2,500.00
March $3,000.00
TPT # 21219100
No Cats Allowed
