Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218

2855 South Extension Road · (623) 877-9400
Location

2855 South Extension Road, Mesa, AZ 85210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2855 S Extension Rd · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Fully Furnished Suite - Fully furnished condo located in Mesa! This property was completely renovated and fully furnished. Flooring in main areas is tile and carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops in the kitchen washer and dryer in unit, fully outfitted kitchen. Both bathrooms recently redone and new tile! The community is well maintained and beautifully landscaped, with a pool and spa, gas grills and exercise facility. The property is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and golf courses

This is units is professionally managed by: Western Vistas Property Management (623) 877-9400

12 Month Lease $1,395.00. Includes - water, sewer, trash

SHORT TERM MONTHLY RATES:
Includes – electric (up to $125.00), cable, internet, wifi, phone, water, sewer, trash

May, June, July, August, Sept $1,600.00
October, November, December $2,000.00
January, February, April $2,500.00
March $3,000.00

TPT # 21219100

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5135885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 have any available units?
2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 have?
Some of 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 currently offering any rent specials?
2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 is pet friendly.
Does 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 offer parking?
Yes, 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 offers parking.
Does 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 have a pool?
Yes, 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 has a pool.
Does 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 have accessible units?
No, 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2855 S Extension Rd Unit 218 does not have units with dishwashers.
