2657 East Orion Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Executive Neighborhood in Desirable Lehi Crossing with 1/4 Acre, Privacy, Gated Community, 2500' Open Floor Plan, Single Level Thru Out, with no steps, Light Neutral Tones, Cherry Wood Levelers, Six Panel Doors, Tile thru out, and Spacious 10-foot Ceilings! Also Features Dual Pane Low E windows, Great Flow with 4 BR + 3 BA +Den, New Paint, Granite Countertops, and Gourmet Kitchen with Breakfast Nook! Enjoy Private Master Suite with Spacious Walk-In Shower, Double Vanity, and Huge Walk-In Closet. Also Features Covered Patio, Low Maintenance Landscaping, Automatic Watering, and Ideal North/South Exposure also! Includes $6,400 Home Water Purification System, Large Indoor Laundry Room, with Washer and Dryer inc. and Gardener also.