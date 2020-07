Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful three bedroom 2 bath townhome with private 2 car garage, in prime Mesa location. Property features scenic views of community lake from your private porch, and just steps from community pool. Conveniently located near ASU, MCC, shopping, freeway access, and much more! Property is ready for immediate move in...contact us today for a private tour of your new home!