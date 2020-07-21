2310 S ABBEY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss your chance to rent a beautiful 4 bedroom plus a den, 2 bath home. Very open floor plan with two-tone paint. This home features 9 foot flat ceilings, diagonally set tile throughout the high traffic areas. Stainless Steel stove & dishwasher. Crown molding, family room, living room, tons of storage including attic above garage. Large patio and backyard. Shopping and freeways are very close. Location, Location, Location and this home has that. Landscaping service for FRONT YARD ONLY is included. The only showing while occupied will be 7/23 At 4:30-5:30. Tenant Occupied