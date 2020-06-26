All apartments in Mesa
2265 South Labelle
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2265 South Labelle

2265 South Labelle · No Longer Available
Location

2265 South Labelle, Mesa, AZ 85209
Villages of Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, LIVING ROOM, PLUS A DEN, OPEN KITCHEN LOOKS ONTO LIVING ROOM, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING! Located Near Crismon and Baseline! 9FT. PLUS CEILINGS, ALL APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS PLUS LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER! COVERED PATIO, 2 CAR GARAGE, R.V. GATE, AND GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO HWY 60!!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 South Labelle have any available units?
2265 South Labelle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 South Labelle have?
Some of 2265 South Labelle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 South Labelle currently offering any rent specials?
2265 South Labelle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 South Labelle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2265 South Labelle is pet friendly.
Does 2265 South Labelle offer parking?
Yes, 2265 South Labelle offers parking.
Does 2265 South Labelle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 South Labelle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 South Labelle have a pool?
No, 2265 South Labelle does not have a pool.
Does 2265 South Labelle have accessible units?
No, 2265 South Labelle does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 South Labelle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2265 South Labelle does not have units with dishwashers.
