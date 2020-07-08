2224 South Estrella Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Single-Level Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Dobson Ranch Rental with Private Pool- Available Now!!! Enjoy All That Dobson Ranch Has to Offer- Community Pool, Clubhouse, Sports Courts, Lakes and more! Property Features Low Maintenance Front Yard, Entry can be used as Open Den, Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Use Dining Area with Patio Exits, Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator Included) and Breakfast Bar, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Private Exit to Backyard and the list goes on! Backyard Features Covered Patio, Grass Yard, Storage Shed and PRIVATE POOL!!! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.