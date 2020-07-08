All apartments in Mesa
2224 South Estrella Circle
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

2224 South Estrella Circle

2224 South Estrella Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2224 South Estrella Circle, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Single-Level Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Dobson Ranch Rental with Private Pool- Available Now!!! Enjoy All That Dobson Ranch Has to Offer- Community Pool, Clubhouse, Sports Courts, Lakes and more! Property Features Low Maintenance Front Yard, Entry can be used as Open Den, Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Use Dining Area with Patio Exits, Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator Included) and Breakfast Bar, Inside Laundry, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Private Exit to Backyard and the list goes on! Backyard Features Covered Patio, Grass Yard, Storage Shed and PRIVATE POOL!!! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 South Estrella Circle have any available units?
2224 South Estrella Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 South Estrella Circle have?
Some of 2224 South Estrella Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 South Estrella Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2224 South Estrella Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 South Estrella Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 South Estrella Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2224 South Estrella Circle offer parking?
No, 2224 South Estrella Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2224 South Estrella Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 South Estrella Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 South Estrella Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2224 South Estrella Circle has a pool.
Does 2224 South Estrella Circle have accessible units?
No, 2224 South Estrella Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 South Estrella Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 South Estrella Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

