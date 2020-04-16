All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 East 7th Avenue

221 East 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

221 East 7th Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Mesa, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,568 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors, a kitchen with black appliances, carport, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 East 7th Avenue have any available units?
221 East 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 221 East 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
221 East 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 East 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 East 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 221 East 7th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 221 East 7th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 221 East 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 East 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 East 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 221 East 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 221 East 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 221 East 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 221 East 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 East 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 East 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 East 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
