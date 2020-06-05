All apartments in Mesa
220 N 22ND Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

220 N 22ND Place

220 North 22nd Place · (602) 570-1816
Location

220 North 22nd Place, Mesa, AZ 85213

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2066 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Light and bright upstairs condo in central Mesa. Nice and bright, vaulted great room with picture windows, skylights and much more. Patio with bbq grill and storage space overlooking one of the 4 community pool/spas. Access to patio from family room and master bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Convenient location close to freeways, light rail, restaurants, shopping. Complex has heated pools, spas, BBQ areas and playground. Very well kept grounds, assigned parking & plenty of guest parking as well.Seasonal rental rate is $2500/mo. from December - April, non-seasonal rate is $1500/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 N 22ND Place have any available units?
220 N 22ND Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 N 22ND Place have?
Some of 220 N 22ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 N 22ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
220 N 22ND Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 N 22ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 220 N 22ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 220 N 22ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 220 N 22ND Place does offer parking.
Does 220 N 22ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 N 22ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 N 22ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 220 N 22ND Place has a pool.
Does 220 N 22ND Place have accessible units?
No, 220 N 22ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 220 N 22ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 N 22ND Place has units with dishwashers.
