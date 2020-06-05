220 N 22ND Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking

Light and bright upstairs condo in central Mesa. Nice and bright, vaulted great room with picture windows, skylights and much more. Patio with bbq grill and storage space overlooking one of the 4 community pool/spas. Access to patio from family room and master bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Convenient location close to freeways, light rail, restaurants, shopping. Complex has heated pools, spas, BBQ areas and playground. Very well kept grounds, assigned parking & plenty of guest parking as well.Seasonal rental rate is $2500/mo. from December - April, non-seasonal rate is $1500/mo.