2055 S. Luther

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Great single-family home in the gated community of Marbella. Community features a community pool & spa, playground, sport court & lush common areas. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in a great room floor plan. The kitchen has solid counters. Tile floors throughout. The master bedroom has a spacious attached bath with sink vanity. 2 car garage with epoxy floor. HOA maintains front yard! Property Available 9/17/19 Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee Security Deposit (refundable) $1045Security Fee (non-refundable) $400No Pets3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)Schedule a viewing at your convenience*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information**Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 9/17/19Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.