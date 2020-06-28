All apartments in Mesa
Location

2055 S Luther, Mesa, AZ 85209
Marbella

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Great single-family home in the gated community of Marbella. Community features a community pool & spa, playground, sport court & lush common areas. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in a great room floor plan. The kitchen has solid counters. Tile floors throughout. The master bedroom has a spacious attached bath with sink vanity. 2 car garage with epoxy floor. HOA maintains front yard! Property Available 9/17/19 Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee Security Deposit (refundable) $1045Security Fee (non-refundable) $400No Pets3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)Schedule a viewing at your convenience*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information**Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 9/17/19Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 S. Luther have any available units?
2055 S. Luther doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 S. Luther have?
Some of 2055 S. Luther's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 S. Luther currently offering any rent specials?
2055 S. Luther is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 S. Luther pet-friendly?
Yes, 2055 S. Luther is pet friendly.
Does 2055 S. Luther offer parking?
Yes, 2055 S. Luther offers parking.
Does 2055 S. Luther have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 S. Luther does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 S. Luther have a pool?
Yes, 2055 S. Luther has a pool.
Does 2055 S. Luther have accessible units?
No, 2055 S. Luther does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 S. Luther have units with dishwashers?
No, 2055 S. Luther does not have units with dishwashers.
