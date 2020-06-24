2053 N Red Cliff

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Practically new with all major appliances included, all that's left to do is unpack! This showstopper includes an incredible pair of wall-of-glass doors that open the kitchen, great room, and dining room out to the patio and back yard, allowing you to enjoy stunning scenery and tranquility from the comfort of your own living room! You'll appreciate the designer flooring, gorgeous cabinetry, and tasteful finishes throughout with ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, and faux wood blinds. Save on utility bills in this super energy efficient home with extra insulation. The iron front door and upgraded desert front yard landscaping gives this home exceptional curb appeal, while the low-maintenance landscaping at the back yard gives you more time for precious rest and relaxation. Feel at ease in this gated neighborhood with scenic desert and mountain views. Enjoy full access to the Mountain Bridge clubhouse and amenities which include sparkling pool, jacuzzi, gym, tennis courts, and community events. Don't miss out on the chance to see this beauty, schedule a tour today!