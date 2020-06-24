All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:26 PM

2053 N Red Cliff

2053 N Red Clf · No Longer Available
Location

2053 N Red Clf, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Practically new with all major appliances included, all that's left to do is unpack! This showstopper includes an incredible pair of wall-of-glass doors that open the kitchen, great room, and dining room out to the patio and back yard, allowing you to enjoy stunning scenery and tranquility from the comfort of your own living room! You'll appreciate the designer flooring, gorgeous cabinetry, and tasteful finishes throughout with ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, and faux wood blinds. Save on utility bills in this super energy efficient home with extra insulation. The iron front door and upgraded desert front yard landscaping gives this home exceptional curb appeal, while the low-maintenance landscaping at the back yard gives you more time for precious rest and relaxation. Feel at ease in this gated neighborhood with scenic desert and mountain views. Enjoy full access to the Mountain Bridge clubhouse and amenities which include sparkling pool, jacuzzi, gym, tennis courts, and community events. Don't miss out on the chance to see this beauty, schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 N Red Cliff have any available units?
2053 N Red Cliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 N Red Cliff have?
Some of 2053 N Red Cliff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 N Red Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
2053 N Red Cliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 N Red Cliff pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 N Red Cliff is pet friendly.
Does 2053 N Red Cliff offer parking?
No, 2053 N Red Cliff does not offer parking.
Does 2053 N Red Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2053 N Red Cliff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 N Red Cliff have a pool?
Yes, 2053 N Red Cliff has a pool.
Does 2053 N Red Cliff have accessible units?
No, 2053 N Red Cliff does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 N Red Cliff have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 N Red Cliff does not have units with dishwashers.
