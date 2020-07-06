Rent Calculator
Mesa, AZ
1855 N SPRING Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM
1855 N SPRING Street
1855 North Spring
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
1855 North Spring, Mesa, AZ 85203
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful and Spacious two bed room apartment. big Storage room , Washer and dryer are inside apartment and Included . Call owner/agent . Text is preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1855 N SPRING Street have any available units?
1855 N SPRING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1855 N SPRING Street have?
Some of 1855 N SPRING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1855 N SPRING Street currently offering any rent specials?
1855 N SPRING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 N SPRING Street pet-friendly?
No, 1855 N SPRING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1855 N SPRING Street offer parking?
No, 1855 N SPRING Street does not offer parking.
Does 1855 N SPRING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1855 N SPRING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 N SPRING Street have a pool?
No, 1855 N SPRING Street does not have a pool.
Does 1855 N SPRING Street have accessible units?
No, 1855 N SPRING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 N SPRING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1855 N SPRING Street has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nearby Neighborhoods
Apartments Near Colleges
