Mesa, AZ
1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC

1840 West Navarro Avenue · No Longer Available
Mesa
Dobson Ranch
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1840 West Navarro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC Available 04/01/19 Dobson Ranch Home w/Diving Pool - 4 BEDROOM WITH DIVING POOL IN DOBSON RANCH! Step-down into the living room, family room and formal dining room. Huge master bath with private exit to backyard. Dual sinks in master bath as well as 2nd bath. Backyard has grass and diving pool. Pool Service Included! Easy care front and back yard. Client and/or realtor to verify all information is correct including, but not limited to, appliances and schools. Refundable Security Deposit $1695, Refundable Pet Deposit $200 (per approved pet) and Non-Refundable Admin Fee of $150.00 all apply. Monthly $30 Admin Fee, Monthly $9.50 Renters Insurance plus tax.
Rental Applications at www.desertwindpm.com.

(RLNE4757794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC have any available units?
1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC currently offering any rent specials?
1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC is pet friendly.
Does 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC offer parking?
No, 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC does not offer parking.
Does 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC have a pool?
Yes, 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC has a pool.
Does 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC have accessible units?
No, 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC has units with air conditioning.
