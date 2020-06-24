Amenities

1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC Available 04/01/19 Dobson Ranch Home w/Diving Pool - 4 BEDROOM WITH DIVING POOL IN DOBSON RANCH! Step-down into the living room, family room and formal dining room. Huge master bath with private exit to backyard. Dual sinks in master bath as well as 2nd bath. Backyard has grass and diving pool. Pool Service Included! Easy care front and back yard. Client and/or realtor to verify all information is correct including, but not limited to, appliances and schools. Refundable Security Deposit $1695, Refundable Pet Deposit $200 (per approved pet) and Non-Refundable Admin Fee of $150.00 all apply. Monthly $30 Admin Fee, Monthly $9.50 Renters Insurance plus tax.

