Mesa, AZ
1729 W Milagro Ave
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

1729 W Milagro Ave

1729 West Milagro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1729 West Milagro Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/102be1e079 ---- No stone has been unturned when this home was completely remodeled. New cabinets, granite, vessel sinks, glass tile backsplash, SS appliances, hand scraped wood floors, tile, carpet, paint, showers, waterfall faucets, handles, lights, fans, mirrors, hardware, landscaping, etc. Check out the view of the golf course from the master balcony

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.0%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 W Milagro Ave have any available units?
1729 W Milagro Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 W Milagro Ave have?
Some of 1729 W Milagro Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 W Milagro Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1729 W Milagro Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 W Milagro Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 W Milagro Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1729 W Milagro Ave offer parking?
No, 1729 W Milagro Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1729 W Milagro Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 W Milagro Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 W Milagro Ave have a pool?
No, 1729 W Milagro Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1729 W Milagro Ave have accessible units?
No, 1729 W Milagro Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 W Milagro Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 W Milagro Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

