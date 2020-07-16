All apartments in Mesa
Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:44 PM

1634 N Terripin

1634 North Terripin · No Longer Available
Location

1634 North Terripin, Mesa, AZ 85207
Moondance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 Bedroom home is located at Power and Brown in the Subdivision of Moondance. Great corner home with a Large front and back yard. At the front entry you will find a raised wood patio. 2 Car Carport. Features include all tile home with Separate Family and Living Room. Open Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. The Master Bedroom is Split from the other guest bedrooms. The Hallway has arched openings with upgraded lighting. Out back you will find a long covered patio, mature landscape and a work shop. Jacuzzi will not be replaced or repaired. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 N Terripin have any available units?
1634 N Terripin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 N Terripin have?
Some of 1634 N Terripin's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 N Terripin currently offering any rent specials?
1634 N Terripin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 N Terripin pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 N Terripin is pet friendly.
Does 1634 N Terripin offer parking?
Yes, 1634 N Terripin offers parking.
Does 1634 N Terripin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 N Terripin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 N Terripin have a pool?
Yes, 1634 N Terripin has a pool.
Does 1634 N Terripin have accessible units?
No, 1634 N Terripin does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 N Terripin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 N Terripin has units with dishwashers.
