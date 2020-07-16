1634 N Terripin

Amenities

This 4 Bedroom home is located at Power and Brown in the Subdivision of Moondance. Great corner home with a Large front and back yard. At the front entry you will find a raised wood patio. 2 Car Carport. Features include all tile home with Separate Family and Living Room. Open Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. The Master Bedroom is Split from the other guest bedrooms. The Hallway has arched openings with upgraded lighting. Out back you will find a long covered patio, mature landscape and a work shop. Jacuzzi will not be replaced or repaired. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent