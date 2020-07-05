1550 North Stapley Drive, Mesa, AZ 85203 Park of the Canals
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT TOWNHOUSE** BEAUTIFUL LUSH COMMUNITY WITH TONS OF TREES** HUGE FAMILY ROOM UPSTAIRS AND DOWN** 4 MASTER BEDROOMS WITH JACK AND JILL BATHS** 2 BEDROOMS UP AND 2 DOWN**3RD FULL BATH UPSTAIRS** FRESHLY PAINTED** NEW CARPET** TONS OF STORAGE ** BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1550 N STAPLEY Drive have any available units?
1550 N STAPLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 N STAPLEY Drive have?
Some of 1550 N STAPLEY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 N STAPLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1550 N STAPLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.