All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1550 N STAPLEY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1550 N STAPLEY Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:40 PM

1550 N STAPLEY Drive

1550 North Stapley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1550 North Stapley Drive, Mesa, AZ 85203
Park of the Canals

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT TOWNHOUSE** BEAUTIFUL LUSH COMMUNITY WITH TONS OF TREES** HUGE FAMILY ROOM UPSTAIRS AND DOWN** 4 MASTER BEDROOMS WITH JACK AND JILL BATHS** 2 BEDROOMS UP AND 2 DOWN**3RD FULL BATH UPSTAIRS** FRESHLY PAINTED** NEW CARPET** TONS OF STORAGE ** BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 N STAPLEY Drive have any available units?
1550 N STAPLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 N STAPLEY Drive have?
Some of 1550 N STAPLEY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 N STAPLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1550 N STAPLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 N STAPLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1550 N STAPLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1550 N STAPLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1550 N STAPLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 1550 N STAPLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 N STAPLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 N STAPLEY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1550 N STAPLEY Drive has a pool.
Does 1550 N STAPLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1550 N STAPLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 N STAPLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 N STAPLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Central on Broadway
2145 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College