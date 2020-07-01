1530 N BALBOA

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in desirable Higley Heights neighborhood. Home features 3 bathrooms, tile downstairs, carpet upstairs, large laundry room and a two-car garage. The kitchen boasts a kitchen island, dark cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. HOA maintains from yard and back is easy to maintain rock. The community offers walking paths, a pool, and a spa, green belts, and playgrounds.Property Available 3/16/2020Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1525/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin