Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Beautifully remodeled home, with no HOA. This home is located on a corner lot on a cul de sac street Newly renovated throughout including, tile flooring, recessed lighting/dimmers, granite kitchen counters and island, pendant lighting, beautiful cabinets and all new appliances and fridge. This house is gorgeous! Wood burning fireplace, French doors and spacious backyard. Both bathrooms are completely remodeled.