Mesa, AZ
1458 E 3RD Avenue
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

1458 E 3RD Avenue

1458 East 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1458 East 3rd Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home is how you feel when you step inside this single level home now available in desirable Mesa. Highly upgraded waiting just for you. Charming interior provides 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, neutral color palette throughout the house, 2 masters w/ kitchenette, and so much natural light that make this place cozy and inviting. Dreamy eat-in kitchen includes sparkling stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, recessed lighting, tiled back-splash, and breakfast bar. Inside this bright and charming master bedroom you will find a private exit and spotless full bath. Huge backyard has a covered patio, and RV Gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 E 3RD Avenue have any available units?
1458 E 3RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 E 3RD Avenue have?
Some of 1458 E 3RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 E 3RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1458 E 3RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 E 3RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1458 E 3RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1458 E 3RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1458 E 3RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1458 E 3RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 E 3RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 E 3RD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1458 E 3RD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1458 E 3RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1458 E 3RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 E 3RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 E 3RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

