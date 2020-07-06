1458 E 3RD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome home is how you feel when you step inside this single level home now available in desirable Mesa. Highly upgraded waiting just for you. Charming interior provides 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, neutral color palette throughout the house, 2 masters w/ kitchenette, and so much natural light that make this place cozy and inviting. Dreamy eat-in kitchen includes sparkling stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, recessed lighting, tiled back-splash, and breakfast bar. Inside this bright and charming master bedroom you will find a private exit and spotless full bath. Huge backyard has a covered patio, and RV Gate.