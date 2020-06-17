1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

Like new 3-Bed/2.5-Bath townhouse in resort-like gated community. Open concept main level features upgraded Kitchen with island, granite countertops, and all stainless appliances included. Extended area in Master bedroom is perfect for a private workspace. Corner unit, no yard maintenance and morning sunlight only. Attached 2-car garage with direct entry. Included Community amenities: private clubhouse w/ full kitchen, movie theater, gym, and sparkling pools outside and more. Easy access to 101, 202 & US-60 frwys. Minutes to local shopping/dining/entertainment. Ready for immediate move-in!