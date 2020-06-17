All apartments in Mesa
1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:55 AM

1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive

1367 S Country Club Dr · (520) 858-6345
Location

1367 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1322 · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Like new 3-Bed/2.5-Bath townhouse in resort-like gated community. Open concept main level features upgraded Kitchen with island, granite countertops, and all stainless appliances included. Extended area in Master bedroom is perfect for a private workspace. Corner unit, no yard maintenance and morning sunlight only. Attached 2-car garage with direct entry. Included Community amenities: private clubhouse w/ full kitchen, movie theater, gym, and sparkling pools outside and more. Easy access to 101, 202 & US-60 frwys. Minutes to local shopping/dining/entertainment. Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive have any available units?
1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive have?
Some of 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive does offer parking.
Does 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive has a pool.
Does 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive have accessible units?
No, 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1367 S COUNTRY CLUB Drive has units with dishwashers.
