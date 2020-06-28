All apartments in Mesa
1345 W Medina Ave
Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:02 PM

1345 W Medina Ave

1345 West Medina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1345 West Medina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Dobson Ranch. Kitchen features updated quartz counter-tops, stainless appliances, and a kitchen island. Home has neutral paint, flooring and updated light fixtures throughout. Enjoy the grass backyard with extended covered patio.

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1250
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No Pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 9/13/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

